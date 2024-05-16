Eric Joseph Vranish (September 21, 1971 – May 13, 2024)

Eric Joseph Vranish, born on September 21, 1971, in Bozeman, Montana, departed this world on May 13, 2024, surrounded by family, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, at the age of 52.

Eric had graduated Evanston High School in 1989, before departing from his home on January 1, 1990, to serve in the United States Marine Corps. Soon after, he was quickly deployed to the Persian Gulf, in response to Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait in August of 1990 with Co. B, 3rd AAV Battalion. His company engaged Iraqi forces after the start of the ground conflict during its advancement with Task Force Papa Bear for the drive to liberate Kuwait. Eric would eventually return from the Persian Gulf before being re-deployed aboard the USS Tuscaloosa and, later, being stationed in Okinawa, Japan.

After his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps, Eric found his career in the oil and gas industry for 28 years. He held many positions and managed many projects throughout his career. He worked throughout the oil fields of Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Oklahoma, offshore platforms in the Gulf, and overseas in Asia.

Eric enjoyed golfing, and cooking, although his greatest passion was his love of hunting, fishing, and camping. These passions were only second to his love for country and family, especially his wife Annette Vranish, who he had married on July 28, 2012, at the Chapel of the Transfiguration in Moose, Wyoming.

Preceded in death by his father, Clarence Vranish, just a few months earlier. He is survived by his mother, Clara Jean Vranish of Evanston, WY daughter Alyssa Vranish of Marysville, WA, son Max M Bragg of Rock Springs, WY, brother Michael Vranish and his wife Rhonda of Evanston, WY, and mother-in-law Andra Bragg of Rock Springs, WY.

Even though Eric had survived battles at an early age, his latest battle with cancer eventually conquered his body, although never his spirit. God’s speed, Marine, to the Pearly Gates, Bravo Zulu, and thank you for the lives you have touched and your service to this nation. You will be missed.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

