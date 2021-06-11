Ethel Fiscus-Fletcher (December 1, 1935 – June 10, 2021)

Ethel Fiscus-Fletcher, 85, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Rangely Hospital in Rangely, Colorado. She was a resident of Rangely for the last five years and a former resident of Wyoming and Montana.

Mrs. Fiscus-Fletcher was born December 1, 1935 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Rodney McLennan and Alice Williams.

She attended schools in Okanagan, Washington.

Ethel married Lloyd Fiscus on August 18, 1953 in Farson, Wyoming, and he preceded her in death on August 23, 1986 in Grand Junction, Colorado. She later married Charles Dale Fletcher on December 28, 1990 in Meeker, Colorado; he preceded her in death in 2000 in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Mrs. Fiscus- Fletcher worked for Colo-Wyo Coal Company for five years until her retirement in 1998 in Security.

She enjoyed painting, reading, and was an active 4H Leader. Ethel was a seamstress who designed and made wedding dresses.

Survivors include four sons, Robert Fiscus and wife Donna of Libby, Montana; James Fiscus and wife Debbie of Rifle, Colorado; Daniel Fiscus and wife Bobbie of Rangely, Colorado; David Fiscus and wife Cheryl of Glenwood, Colorado; three daughters, Carol Stratemeyer and husband Gary of Hamilton, Montana; Connie Olson and husband Bob of Cut Bank, Montana; Barbara Crawford and husband Rick of Gillette, Wyoming; one brother, Robert “Butch” McLennan and wife Sherry of Lander, Wyoming; two sisters, Betty Rasmusson and husband Rod of Pinedale, Wyoming; Judy Hopple and husband Bert of Cody, Wyoming; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Fiscus- Fletcher was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lloyd Fiscus; husband, Charles Fletcher; three brothers, Rod McLennan; Thomas McLennan; Rex McLennan; and one granddaughter, Rikki Stratemeyer.

Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Eden-Farson Cemetery, 4009 US Highway 191 North, Farson, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com