Eugene A. Boyak (March 11, 1931 – February 28, 2024)

Eugene A. Boyak, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Boyak died following a lengthy battle for the last several years.

He was born March 11, 1931, in Superior, Wyoming; the son of Andrew Boyak and Eva Shassetz. Mr. Boyak attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1952 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He married the love of his life Margaret Hickey, on February 11, 1967, in Reno, Nevada. Mr. Boyak served in the United States Navy Seabees. He was a member of the First Baptist Church.

Mr. Boyak worked for Sweetwater County Road and Bridge for 20 years and retired in 2001 as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He loved spending time with his family; hunting; camping; listening to Western and polka music and going for walks around his neighborhood.

Survivors include his beautiful wife of 57 years Margaret Boyak of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Andrew Boyak of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter Margene Stricklin, and husband Greg of Pasco, Washington; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Eva Boyak; five brothers, Andrew Shassetz; John Shassetz; Paul Shassetz; Raymond Shassetz Archie Shassetz; three sisters, Ann Faccio; Nellie Frolic and Amelia Elliot.

Cremation will take place; A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

