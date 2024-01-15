Eva Marie Wieburg (November 16, 1953 – January 1, 2024)

Eva Marie Wieburg, 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband on Monday, January 1, 2024. She was a resident of Green River for 40 years and a former resident of Rock Springs, Riverton, and Casper, Wyoming. She died following a two-year-long courageous battle with Cancer.

Mrs. Wieburg was born November 16, 1953, in Riverton, Wyoming; the daughter of Elmer Holmes and Eva Clara Herrera.

She attended schools at Saint Stephens Mission, Riverton, and Casper, Wyoming. She was a 1971 graduate of Casper High School.

Eva married Darrell W. Wieburg on February 14, 1985, in Green River, Wyoming.

She worked for Red Horse Oil at Get and Go for five years as a cashier. She was a Union Steward and worked for City Market and then Jubilee for 15 years and retired in 1999 as a Cashier.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Golden Hour Senior Center.

Mrs. Wieburg loved spending time with family and friends; camping; fishing; hunting; crafting; sewing; painting and puzzles.

Survivors include her husband, Darrell W. Wieburg of Green River, Wyoming; one son, Russell Botello and wife Greta of Cheyenne, Wyoming; one daughter, Rachel Montoya and husband Steven of Granger, Wyoming; six grandchildren, Taylor Berg of Green River, Wyoming; Santana Botello of Atlanta, Georgia; Alysia Botello of Atlanta, Georgia; Isabella Botello of Atlanta, Georgia; Natasha Botello of Atlanta, Georgia and Gabriel Montoya of Granger, Wyoming

She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and one sister.

Cremation will take place; a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Monday, January 22, 2024, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior at the church.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com