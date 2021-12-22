Eva May Bunch (April 30, 1927 – December 16, 2021)

Eva May Bunch

Eva May Bunch, 94, passed away December 16, 2021 at the Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, WY. She was a former resident of Rock Springs but spent most of her life in Colorado, returning to Rock Springs recently.

Eva was born April 30, 1927 in Collbran, Colorado, the daughter of Berger and Signe Linn Anderson. She attended schools in Colorado and graduated from Collbran Union High School with the class of 1945.

She married Ivan Bunch on March 3, 1946 in Collbran, CO. He preceded her in death.

Eva was a member of the Eastern Star and also a member of Rebekah. She loved spending time with her family and participating in her lodges.

Survivors include her son Stan Bunch and wife Margot of Port Charlotte, FL.

daughters Sonja Hendricks and husband Bob of Taylorsville, UT, Cleo Miller and husband Stephen of Rock Springs, and Iva Legerski of West Jordan, UT; 11 Grandchildren, 24 Great-grandchildren, and 5 Great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ivan Bunch, sons Don, Dale and Ted Bunch, parents, and 5 siblings.

Cremation has taken place and services will be provided at a later date with inurnment in Collbran, CO.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.