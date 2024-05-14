Evelyn Agnes Culver (February 2nd, 1938 – October 26, 2023)

Evelyn Agnes Culver of Rock Springs and Casper passed away peacefully on October 26, 2023. Evelyn was born on February 2, 1938, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Felix and Frances Baronetti. The new family moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. Evelyn graduated from South High School and worked for the telephone company. She met Denis Culver just before he left to serve in the U. S. Navy. They fell in love through their numerous letters. On August 23, 1958, they were married in Salt Lake City and moved to Lusk, Wyoming, to start their family.



Evelyn spread love and kindness throughout her life as a wife, mom, grandma, aunt, and as a friend. She moved to Casper in 2006 with Chad with his new family, where she loved being a grandma. At Edgewood Meadow Wind assisted living she quickly became everyone’s grandmother!



Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter Dena. She is survived by her daughter Denise and wife Stephanie Greene, son in law Collin Navickas, son Chad and wife Cassia Hebert, her grandchildren Paige and husband Jacob Hebert and Ty, sisters Lois Hannert, Sandy, and Steve VanHoff, nephews Ryan and Richard Hannert, nieces Michelle, Kimberly, and Brandon VanHoff. Evelyn’s love, humor, and kindness were felt wherever she went, especially at her assisted living facility, where she was adored and loved by staff and residents. The family of Evelyn Culver would like to thank the staff of Hospice Comfort Care and Meadow Winds, who provided excellent and loving care.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, May 24, 2024, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. Father Bill Hill will be officiating. Inurnment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery next to her husband, Denis.

