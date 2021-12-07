Evelyn Louise McDonald (july 2, 1927 – December 5, 2021)

Evelyn Louise McDonald

Evelyn Louise McDonald, 94, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River since 1952 and a former resident of Nebraska.

She was born Evelyn Louise Pawleska in Scotia Nebraska on Saturday, July 2, 1927; the daughter of Anton Pawleska and Flossie May Brown Pawleska.

Mrs. McDonald attended schools in Nebraska.

She married the love of her life Dallas E. McDonald on Friday, May 19, 1944 and right after their wedding he left to fight in the war in Germany.

Evie as she was known to many friends and family was an amazing homemaker, cook, and baker. She set up a home for her and her husband on his return. Soon after their first of seven children were born. Along with the duties of a wife and mother. She loved to work in the yard and loved to practice baseball with her kids. Everything she did she did with absolute perfection.

Survivors include her two sons, Earl McDonald and wife JoAnn of Green River, Wyoming; Danny McDonald and wife Marilyn of Green River, Wyoming; five daughters, Anita Shoemaker and husband Jim of Green River, Wyoming; Peggy Mitchell of Las Vegas Nevada; Debby Sample of Green River, Wyoming; Lisa McDonald and fiancé Frank Mangus of Green River, Wyoming; Becky McDonald of Green River, Wyoming; one brother-in-law, Gerald McDonald of Cherokee, Iowa; three sisters-in-law, Violet Morrow of Grand Island, Nebraska; Catherine Pawleska of Green River, Wyoming; Bonnie McDonald of Cherokee, Iowa; 14 grandchildren, Shawn McDonald and wife Patsy; Richelle McDonald; Sherry Picerno and husband Frank, Jim Shoemaker and wife Cristy; John Shoemaker, Kerry O’Dey and husband Kevin; Megan Dunkleberger and husband Brian; Stormy Mitchell; Kayla McDonald; Richard Sample and wife Amy; Amanda Tabor and husband Adam; Brandon McDonald; Sam McDonald; Courtney Millay; 23 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers Edward Pawleska; Herbert Pawleska; Everette “Dean” Pawleska; one sister, Mary Fish; one grandson, Dallas Sample; two sons-in-law, Leonard Mitchell; Charles Sample.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. with a viewing at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Hilltop Baptist Church, 405 Faith Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com