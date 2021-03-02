Everardo “Sonny” Hernandez Jr. (August 3, 1956 – February 24, 2021)

Everardo “Sonny” Hernandez Jr., 64, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Mr. Hernandez Jr. was born August 3, 1956 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Everardo Hernandez Sr. and Thresa Bernal.

He attended schools in Green River, Wyoming.

Mr. Hernandez Jr. married Bonnie Marshall in Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1993, and she preceded him in death on March 9, 2011 in Casper, Wyoming.

He worked as a carpenter for several construction companies over 35 years until his retirement in 2010.

Mr. Hernandez was a member of Restoration Ministries.

He enjoyed spending time with others, fishing, building things, and intricate woodworking. Sonny loved gifting his woodworks to friends and had a big heart.

Survivors include his mother, Theresa Hernandez of Salt Lake City, Utah; two brothers, Michael Adams and wife Anette of Salt Lake City, Utah; Michael Moreno and wife Mardel of Roy, Utah; three sisters, Mercedes Kruger and husband Michael of Omaha, Nebraska; Susan Maestas of Green River, Wyoming; Wendy Fletcher and husband John of Ashland, Wisconsin; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Sonny was preceded in death by his father, wife, maternal, and paternal grandparents.

Following Cremation, services will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhoems.com