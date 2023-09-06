Flavia” Floyda” Pineda (April 12, 1928 – September 4, 2023)

Flavia” Floyda” Pineda, 95, passed away Monday, September 4, 2023, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Reliance for the past 70 years and a former resident of Taos, New Mexico; Denver, Colorado; Cheyenne, Farson, White Mountain, and Winton, Wyoming.

She was born April 12, 1928, in Taos, New Mexico; the daughter of Antonio and Lucinda Martinez.

Mrs. Pineda attended schools in Taos, New Mexico, and was a 1946 graduate of Dan Fernando High School.

She married the love of her life Orlando Felix Pineda March 26, 1948, in Denver, Colorado. He preceded her in death on January 11, 2001.

Mrs. Pineda was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community; Saint Monica’s; Women’s Club; Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and Wyoming Homemakers. Mrs. Pineda enjoyed working as a cook for Western Wyoming Community College students while the campus was located in Reliance, Wyoming, and also worked as a waitress for a few years in the 1960s at the Renegade Café and Outlaw Inn in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She loved spending time with her family and friends; attending and being an active member of her church; cooking; baking; gardening; fishing; and camping. She enjoyed playing at the casinos in Wendover and Riverton. She often spent time sitting on her front porch watching deer and feeding rabbits.

Survivors include one son, Willie Pineda of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two grandchildren, Bobby Pineda and wife Sara of Green River, Wyoming; Wil Pineda and wife Michelle of Stansbury Park, Utah; six great-grandchildren, Marco; Brennan; Justice; Marissa; Jonah; Henry; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Lucinda Martinez; husband, Orlando Pineda and one son, Dennis Pineda and 11 brothers and sisters.

A Rosary will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:30 A.M. Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the church. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs City Cemetery.