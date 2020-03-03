Florence “Floss” Cilensek (February 3, 1924 – February 28, 2020)

Florence “Floss” Cilensek, 96, of 333 I Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020.

A resident of Rock Springs since 1924 and a former resident of Riverton, Wyoming. She lived in Riverton from 1935 until 1940.

She was born on February 3, 1924, in Rock Springs and was the daughter of Val and Anno Saso Marcina.

Floss attended schools in Rock Springs and Riverton, Wyoming and graduated from the Rock Springs High School with the class of 1942.

She was employed as a payroll clerk for Union Pacific Coal Mine office until her marriage to Frank P. Cilensek in Rock Springs on January 17, 1948, at Saints Cyril and Methodius Church, of which she was a member.

Survivors include one daughter Carol Fritzler and husband Mike of Rock Springs; one son Robert Cilensek of Sandy, Utah; two grandsons Chris Petro and wife Cyd of Annapolis, Maryland, Corey Petro and wife Kiley of Woodinville, Washington; great-grandsons Miles Petro of Casper, Wyoming, Jayce Petro, Jayden Pedro, Jeff Connell all of Washington; one great-granddaughter Kinley Petro also of Washington; she also has surviving cousins, nieces and nephews; and one special friend Vanessa Libolt.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Frank, and four sisters Clare, Helen, Virgie, and Alice.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services at her request.