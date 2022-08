Floyd Johnny Ortega, 67, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Friday, December 9, 2016, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. A lifelong resident of Green River, Mr. Ortega died following a brief illness. Cremation has taken place; Military Honors, Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.