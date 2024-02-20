Floyd Keith ”Blinko” Gamble (July 15, 1962 – February 10, 2024)

Floyd Keith ”Blinko” Gamble, 61, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2024, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming after a lengthy illness. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and a former resident of Nevada. He was born July 15, 1962, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Irving Roy Gamble and Nora Boan. Blinko attended school in Granger, Wyoming. He enlisted in the military and served in the Army. After the military, he ventured to Carlin, Nevada to work in the gold mines.

Blinko loved being outdoors and spending time with his family. They would go for rides in the hills and rock hunting. He absolutely enjoyed golfing. Floyd was known on the golf course as Happy Gilmore because of his love for the game.

He is survived by his mother Nora Williams of Rock Springs, Wyoming; his step-mother Linda Gamble of Green River, Wyoming; his two sons, Ryan Gamble and John Gamble of Carlin, Nevada; one brother Alan Gamble and companion Kathy of Superior, Wyoming; three sisters, Debbie Goodsell of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Donna Moore and husband Terry of Cokeville, Wyoming; Brenda Dunivin and husband John of Ava, Missouri; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Irving Gamble.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.