Forrest Lee Fry, 72, of Green River Wyoming, passed away, Sunday, May 22, 2022, unexpectedly while on vacation in California with his beloved wife Gay. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Union Congregational Church (UCC), 350 Mansface Street, Green River, Wyoming.