Forrest Quinn Foster (Feb. 3, 1963-Sept. 23, 2019)

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Forrest Quinn Foster, 56, died on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Laramie, Wyoming, at the home of Tom and Nyla Jean Bailey.

He was born Tuesday, Feb. 3, 1963, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Charlotte Foster. He was later adopted by his grandparents, Hubert and Elsie Foster.

Mr. Foster attend school in Rock Springs and later completed his GED. He enlisted in the United State Marine Corps, and after the Marine Corps he went to work in the oil fields. He worked from Rock Springs to Mississippi and as far north as the Northern Lights. Derricks were his favorite position.

While working in the oil fields of Colorado, he met Susan Marie Griffin on Oct. 14, 2005. They married on Sept. 16, 2017.

Mr. Foster lived his life to the fullest with his wife and often referred to her as his “Polo” and he was her “Marco.”

He was a member of the Laramie Aerie #3493 Fraternal Order of Eagles, serving as past worthy president and past riders president. He was a member of American Legion Archie Hay Post #24 in Rock Springs. He was also head of security for the Laramie non-profit Burlesque Group for a couple of years.

Mr. Foster loved to volunteer, especially when it came to children. Every Easter he was the Easter Bunny, and he was the Pumpkin Patch Guy, making sure the small schools of Rock River, Medicine Bow and Elk Mountain had a pumpkin patch at school before Halloween. He didn’t put on the Santa costume because he had that “Wolfman Jack” kind of voice that would give him away.

Mr. Foster also loved to be outside four-wheeling, camping, fishing, boating, mud bogging, and building unique items out of wood with his hands. He was an accomplished wood worker.

He was also an accomplished joker. “If you can’t laugh at life sometime, you’re going to turn into a dried-up old prune” was his philosophy.

The one thing Mr. Foster did not joke about were great big bear hugs, which are going to be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing Forrest, experienced his generosity and knew the warmth of his friendship.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Marie Foster; his son, Josh Foster of Casper; stepdaughters Jessica (Norm) Profitt and Jacqueline Clement, both of Rock Springs; stepson Frank Krantwashl of Laramie; brothers Randy (Diane) Foster of Rock Springs, Troy Hendrickson, Hubert (Shirley) Hendrickson of Rock Springs; sister Georgia (Eric) Ward of Rock Springs and Ogden, Utah; birth mother Charlotte Hendrickson and stepfather A.J. of Rock Springs; seven nephews, six nieces and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elsie and Hubert Foster; his uncle, George Davis; and cousins Shannon Mudd, John Mudd, Jason Huff and Billy Foster.

A celebration of life was Sept. 28 at the Laramie Aerie #3493 Fraternal Order of Eagles. There will also be a celebration of life from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Sweetwater #2350 Fraternal Order of Eagles, 88 N. 2nd East Street, Green River, Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to breast cancer research through the Fraternal Order of Eagles in memory of Forrest Foster.