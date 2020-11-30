Frances A. Vigil (May 7, 1939 – November 17, 2020) 

On Tuesday, November 17th, our Beloved Frances was ushered through the pearly gates of Heaven and into the arms of her Wonderful Savior Jesus. She was reunited there with her dad, mom, brothers; Manuel and Conrad, sisters; Eleanor and Gloria, her grandson Samuel as well as other family and friends who went before her.

Difficult health conditions overcame Frances and she succumbed to the complications quickly. Her passing came suddenly but we have complete trust as a family that God was and still is in control. Though it has not lessened the sadness we all feel knowing that she is no longer with us. Frances always clung to a confident HOPE that what the Bible said was true in 2 Corinthians 5:8, “We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.”

We rejoice in knowing that our beloved Wife, Mom, grandmother, great-grandmother and great great grandmother, Auntie, Cousin and Sweet Friend is rejoicing in Heaven, her final destination and true HOME.

Frances was loved by so many with good reason. She was patient and kind, forgiving and did her best to live a life that was pleasing to God. She was a precious jewel who shined her beautiful light and allowed The Lord’s light to shine through her.

She enjoyed painting, gardening, attending fellowships and church activities with her church family at Grace Baptist Church. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and having family meals together. She loved to make her famous enchiladas and enjoyed a home filled with love and laughter.

Frances was a homemaker most of her life. After raising her own kids Frances and Ernie took part in helping to raise and pour their time into their many grandchildren. As a grandmother there was nothing Frances wouldn’t do for her grandkids. She is survived by 35 Grandchildren, 57 Great-Grandchildren, and 4 Great-Great Grandchildren.

Frances is also survived by the love of her life Ernie Vigil whom she spent 45 years of marriage with. She also leaves behind 7 children and their spouses.

There is a gaping hole in our family that can never be filled. For now we will have to cherish the many beautiful memories as well as the Legacy she leaves behind. Teaching us to Love The Lord with all your heart, Be Fervent in Prayer and watch God do amazing things, and Love others through forgiveness, kindness and acts of service.

We anticipate with great Joy seeing her again on the streets of gold when we all get to Heaven. What a day of rejoicing that will be!

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church in Rock Springs, WY with a meal to follow.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com