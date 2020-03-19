Frances (Betty) Watts (February 10, 1927 – March 18, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 19, 2020) — Frances Elizabeth Watts, 93, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for three years and is a former resident of California.

Mrs. Watts was born on February 10, 1927, in Clovis, California; the daughter of Joy Wandell and Florence Stevens-Wandell.

She attended schools in Clovis, California and was a 1943 graduate of Las Vegas High School.

Mrs. Watts married Winfred Adair Watts on April 23, 1944, in Kennewick, Washington, and he preceded her in death on October 28, 1985, in Sedona, Arizona.

She worked as an imprest for the Department of Defense for 12 years.

Mrs. Watts enjoyed visiting with people, playing bingo and being a caretaker to others.

Survivors include one daughter, Linda Cantlin and husband Charles of Green River, Wyoming; seven grandchildren, Christine Edwards, Nathan Cantlin, Amber Dennis, Paul Watts, Elisha Steadman, Adam Watts, Sarah Jane Watts, twelve great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter, Janice Laing; three sons, Fred Watts, Roderick Watts, Earl Watts; two sisters, two brothers.

Following cremation, there will be no services at her request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com