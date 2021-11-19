Frances M. Vasquez (August 2, 1950 – November 15, 2021)

Frances M. Vasquez

Frances M. Vasquez, 71, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming, she died following a sudden illness. Mrs. Vasquez was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 35 years and a former resident of Price, Utah.

She was born on August 2, 1950 in Price, Utah; the daughter of Paul D’Ambrosio and Grace Marie Petitti

Mrs. Vasquez attended schools in Price, Utah and was a 1968 graduate of Carbon High School.

She married John R. Vasquez on May 22, 1971 in Helper, Utah. He preceded her in death on August 29, 2020.

Mrs. Vasquez had a great love for fishing and her two dogs Chiquita and Bella and Cat Paws.

Survivors include her son Christopher P Vasquez and wife Brandy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Jennifer Coburn and husband Pat of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers Mickey D’Ambrosio of Price, Utah; Paul D’Ambrosio of Price, Utah; two sisters, Sharon Stamatakis of Price, Utah; Christine Peretti of Paonia, Colorado; six grandchildren, Baylee Henry; Zackerie Vasquez; Timothy Henry; Lacie Vasquez; Tristen Vasquez; Thomas Trujillo.

She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Jackie Vasquez and mother, Grace Hammond.

Cremation will take place; a Private Family Services will take place.

