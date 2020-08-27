Frances Newton (January 17, 1930 – August 26, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 27, 2020) — Frances Newton, 90, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She has been a resident of Sweetwater County since 1961.

She was born on January 17, 1930, in Raton, New Mexico, the daughter of Ola and Edna Johnson.

Frances graduated from Des Moines High School in New Mexico with the class of 1947.

She married Billy Carl Newton in Capulin, New Mexico on December 7, 1947.

He preceded her in death on February 2, 2008.

Survivors include her son Darryl Newton of Rock Springs, WY; daughters, Brenda Smith of Rock Springs, WY, Shanna Gamper of Reliance, WY; grandchildren, Spring Bertagnolli, Casey Smith, Dylan Torres; great-grandchildren, Zach Bertagnolli, Beau Bertagnolli, Karlee Morgan Farley, Ava Torres, Eve Torres; and great-great-grandchild Skye Bertagnolli.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Newton; son, Alan Newton; parents, Ola and Edna Johnson; brother, Floyd Johnson; sisters, Charlotte Smith and Sybil Mitchell.

Cremation will take place and Graveside Services will be held at a later date.

