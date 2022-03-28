Frank Angeli (January 5, 1928 – March 24, 2022)

Frank Angeli

Frank Angeli, 94, passed away on March 24, 2022 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 68 years and a former resident of Superior, Wyoming.

He was born January 5, 1928 in Superior, Wyoming: the son of Rudolph Angeli and Mary Avanzini.

Frank attended school in Superior and was a 1945 graduate of Superior High School.

He married Juanita Noble on July 14, 1951 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Angeli worked as a cashier for 38 years at Rock Springs National Bank, until his retirement in 1994.

He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren; camping and fishing in the Hoback. He was a member of the Rock Springs Masonic Lodge #12 for 68 years; a member of the Scottish Rite Masons having attained the 33rd Degree; member of the Wyoming Scottish Rite; member of the Order of the Eastern Star; Job’s Daughters International Past Associate Grand Guardian in the state of Wyoming; Active with the International Order of DeMolay local George B. Pryde Chapter and the Lander Valley Consistory for more than 50 years.

Survivors include his wife Juanita Angeli of Rock Springs, Wyoming; daughter Jana Krmpotich and husband John of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two granddaughters, Janci Lawes and husband Dan, Jenni Curtis and husband Matt. Three great-grandchildren, Kira Lawes, Karson Curtis and Jordan Curtis, cousin Sandra Angeli-Gade and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Rena Angeli, Loretta Angeli, Lorraine Angeli, three cousins, Zella Angeli, Mary Angeli and Rudy Angeli.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Frank’s memory to Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center, 15 Fairway Drive, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

Funeral Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. April 4, 2022 at the First Congregational Church, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Masonic Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.