Frank William Subic Sr., 92, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call the chapel one hour prior to services.