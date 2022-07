Franklin Daniel “Dan” Watts Jr., 78, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Superior, Wyoming for the past 25 years and a former resident of Arkansas. Mr. Watts died following a lengthy illness. Cremation has occurred; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at Marskey Park in Superior, Wyoming.