Fred Alan “Al” Bowden (September 30, 1954 – June 21, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (June 23, 2020) — Fred Alan “Al” Bowden, 65, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Mission at Castle Rock.

Al was a longtime resident of Green River, Wyoming, and former resident of Colorado.

He was born on September 30, 1954, in Mena, Arkansas, the son of Dwight Bowden and Mary Blohm Bowden.

Al attended schools in Raton and Taos, New Mexico.

He obtained his GED and engineering degree in the military.

Al was a United States Navy Veteran.

He married Henrietta “Henri” Cortez in Taos, New Mexico on May 21, 1972. She preceded him in death on August 15, 2009.

He was employed at Texas Gulf-FMC for 25 years. He was a plant operator.

Al moved to Thornton, Colorado, and was employed by Miller-Coors Bottling Company and was a senior boiler specialist for ten years.

Al had the most contagious laugh and never lost his witty sense of humor. He always made everyone laugh around him. Al enjoyed long rides on his Harley and hunting and was a member of the White Mountain Archery Club. He especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Al loved to manicure his lawn and yard. He enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys as well and the Denver Broncos football teams, and loved trying new and different foods.

Survivors include his parents, Dwight and Mary Bowden of Farmington, New Mexico; two daughters, Annika Smith and husband Brian of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Denise Welch and husband Bobby of Green River, Wyoming; two brothers, Steve Bowden, Ridge Bowden and wife Zabrina of Artesia, New Mexico; two sisters, Vickie Griego and husband David of Farmington, New Mexico, Judy Crampton of Belize; five grandchildren, Jaden Anderson and husband Gavin, Rayne Welch, Daylan Smith, Lander Welch, and Dax Smith; one great-grandson, Hendrix Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his wife Henrietta “Henri” Bowden.

Private Family Services will be held.

