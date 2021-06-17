Fredrick (Fred) Dewayne Schwartz (June 10, 2021 – June 14, 2021)

Fredrick (Fred) Dewayne Schwartz, a former cattle buyer and businessman, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2021 at the age of 85 in Rock Springs, WY.

Fred is survived by his sisters Joyce (Wellendorf), Bonnie (Fyfe), daughter Kristin, son Steven, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Tami, and grandchildren Michelle, Emily, Fredrick, and Loretta.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathryn Kay Schwartz and sister Rosalyn (Baskerville).

Fred was born on June 10, 1936 in Lytton, IA. His mother and father, Fred and Christine, raised him with reverence for the verdant plains and fruitful farmlands of his beloved Iowa; when he spoke of Iowa you could hear the corn growing. After graduating from Morningside college, he married Kay Schwartz on August 8th, 1958 and raised two children, Kristin (Miller) and Fredrick Steven.

Ever the ardent agriculturist, Fred parlayed this passion for soil and toil into his livelihood.. His love of agrisciences evolved naturally into animal husbandry which resulted in Fred moving his young family to Sioux City, IA where he bought/fed cattle, operated a commodity office, and farmed in Vermillion, SD on the weekends. He took great pleasure in the natural order of the world, and the process of raising the crops that fed his cattle, which in turn fed his family, was an utter delight on a visceral level. While tilling and cultivating the earth was pleasurable for him, his true niche was raising, feeding, and marketing cattle. A true “bovine businessman”, Fred had a singular sophistication for working the cattle markets, and this became his ultimate avenue for professional prosperity and career contentment. Fred and his family moved to Billings, Montana in 1975 while working for Central Order Buyers (COB) where he bought and sold cattle in many different markets. His successes quickly mounted, and he was able to go into business independently. One of his biggest joys in life was to purchase a 5,000 head feedlot with his son, Steven, and spend his days feeding and working cattle until his retirement.

To know Fred was to love him. His jovial personality and integrity were legendary among the livestock community, sale barns, and local businesses. When something struck Fred funny and he would start laughing, there was no end in sight. You always knew when Fred was happy, which was most of the time, and his infectious manner and enthusiasm enriched the lives of everyone around him. While a traditionalist on many levels, Fred was not one to sit idle or let his adventurous side lapse. An admittedly poor swimmer, Fred decided that he would learn to SCUBA dive in order to share time with his wife and daughter in their favorite sport. Never one to spend time in the gym, he nonetheless purchased and worked out with weights when the weightlifting bug bit his son. Raised landlocked in Iowa, Fred naturally decided that he and Kay would become nautical experts, and they ambled their way through a succession of ever-larger speedboats, and even an ocean-going sailboat, without sinking a single one, not for lack of trying! Fred often joked that the only thing he loved more than buying a boat was finally selling that boat. Their love of the water led them to buy a lakehouse on Flathead Lake, and the laughter and capers shared with family and friends during summers will echo throughout the Mission Mountains for eternity. His biggest adventure culminated late in life when he and Kay moved to Wyoming in order to be closer to their youngest grandchildren. Fred was a true family man and eagerly went outside of his comfort zone to create opportunities and memories with his loved ones. His life and light were true, and the world is a bit dimmer with his passing. He will be missed greatly.

Cremation has taken place, and a small ceremony will take place at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.