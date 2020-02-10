Frieda Boschetto (August 30, 1959 – February 8, 2020)

Our beloved Frieda Boschetto (Nonni), 90, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, WY. She was born in Salorno, Italy, the daughter of Karl and Rosa Kob, and proudly immigrated to Rock Springs over 60 years ago. She was married to Ben Boschetto on August 30, 1959.

She was fluent in Italian, German and English and could carry on a delightful conversation in any of the three languages. She worked as a gemologist at Sathers and later as a salesperson at Herberger’s.

She grew up during difficult and complex times in Europe. Her family often marveled at her tenacity, strength, and resilience. Her beautiful life story was turned into a memoir in 2017.

She worshipped at the Seventh Day Adventist church. She loved to dance, sing Christian songs, write letters, travel to Las Vegas and go for long walks. Above all else, she loved her family and we cherished her.

Frieda was preceded in death by her parents Karl and Rosa Kob and her husband Ben Boschetto. She is survived by her daughter Carmen (Robert) DeBernardi, her two grandchildren: Rob (Shanon) DeBernardi and Gina (James) Peters, her three great-grandchildren: Bobby DeBernardi, Jackson Peters and Savannah Peters, and her brother Karl Kob.

Following cremation, private family services will be conducted.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com