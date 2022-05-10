Gabriel. R. Wright (July 25, 1986 – May 8, 2022)

Gabriel. R. Wright

Gabriel. R. (Chambliss) Wright, 35, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past thirty years and a former resident of Illinois.

Mr. Wright was born July 25, 1986, in Mount Vernon, Illinois; the son of Randy J. Wright and Judy Prince Wright.

He attended schools in Illinois and Rock Springs and was a 2003 graduate of Independent High School.

Mr. Wright worked for Keller Construction for one year as a Construction Worker.

He loved spending time with family; camping; and anything Irish. Mr. Wright was an avid fan of the Chicago Blackhawks National Hockey League; Wrestling WWE and Ultimate Fighting with MME. His favorite wrestler was Becky Lynch.

Survivors include his parents, Judy Prince Wright and husband Randy Wright of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Deegan Wright of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Chesnie Wright of Green River, Wyoming; Taegan Maes of Green River, Wyoming; one sister Kassidy Wright of Rock Springs, Wyoming; several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents; one sister, Autumn Chambliss, and one aunt, Diane Lewis.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Internment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.