Garland Ray McMartin (July 14, 1960 – September 30, 2023)

Garland Ray McMartin, 63, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023, at home in Rock Springs, Wyoming, with his wife by his side. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs and died following a courageous four-year battle with cancer.

He was born July 14, 1960 in Rock Springs; the son of Thomas William McMartin and Lillian Carol Schwerdfeger.

Garland attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1978 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He married the love of his life Anne Marie Brandt on December 8, 2003 in Las Vegas Nevada.

Garland worked for Sweetwater County Fairgrounds for ten years as a Supervisor. He worked for Sweetwater County Road and Bridge for 32 years until his retirement on April 1, 2022. For the last year he worked for Rock Springs Grazing Association as a Range Rider.

Garland was in intricate part of the ranching community; whether it be gathering; shipping or branding livestock; repairing ; building or restoring sheep camps. He worked helping many ranchers haul pellets to sheep camps and moving sheep camps. The ranching community was extended family to Garland and his family.

He was a huge part of 4H when his daughter was a member, and was always willing to lend a hand to children and helpful in taeaching them be the best they could be.

Garland enjoyed guiding hunts for terminally ill children.

He enjoyed spending time with his family; camping; hunting; fishing and just about anything to do with the great outdoors. Garland was an avid Wyoming Cowboys fan.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Anne McMartin of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Drew McMartin and wife Trista of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Darby McMartin of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother John McMartin and wife Carol of Worland, Wyoming; one sister, Peggy Jereb and husband Rob of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two grandchildren, Olivia Kronfus; Oliver Kronfus; several aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; four legged furry pets, Sammy and Callie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lillian McMartin and one brother, Eugene McMartin.

The family respectfully requests donations in Garland’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Cremation has taken place; no services will be held at his request.

