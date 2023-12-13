Garnet K. Nichols (January 15, 1947 – December 12, 2023)

Garnet K. Nichols, 76, passed away December 12, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a former resident of California and a resident of Rock Springs for 72 years.

Garnet was born January 15, 1947, in Bakersfield, California; the daughter of Walter Keywatz and Melba Bellman.

She attended school in Stansbury, Wyoming.

Garnet married Donald Dean Nichols and he preceded her in death in April of 2011.

She worked as a Department Head at Wal-Mart for 10 years until her retirement in 2010.

Garnet was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

She enjoyed spending her time camping and fishing with her family. Garnet was also a huge lover of animals.

Survivors include her daughter, Paula Bryant, and husband Butch of Farson, Wyoming; one sister-in-law, Violet Dee Keywatz; one grandson, Michael Bryant and wife Crystal of Rigby, Idaho; one great-granddaughter, Arianna Bryant of Rigby, Idaho; niece, Debby Wisniewski of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two nephews, Darrell “Porky” Jones and Mike Farrell of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Melba Keywatz; husband Donald Nichols; one daughter, Denise Eeds; one brother, Bert Keywatz; and two sisters, Jeanette Collier and Eunice Farrell.

Following Cremation, no services will be held at her request.

The family respectfully requests donations in Garnet’s memory be made to Sage View Care Center, 1325 Sage Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.