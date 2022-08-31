Garrett Schuetz Crichton, 19, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on November 3, 2002 in Riverton, Wyoming, the son of Christina Leslie Schuetz and Thomas Drew Crichton.

Garrett was a senior at the Rock Springs High School and would be graduating with the class of 2023.

He liked to spend his free time biking and enjoying the outdoors, he also had a passion for mythology, monsters, art, and wolves. His favorite thing was making children smile.

Survivors include his parents Drew and Christina Crichton; brothers Griffin M. Crichton, Levi D. Crichton, and sister Sabrina J. Crichton of Rock Springs, WY; grandparents Robert Schuetz II of Buffalo, WY, Patty and Royal Duneman of Powell, WY, Hoot Crichton Sr. and wife Donna of Shoshoni, WY, Sue Crichton of Powell, WY; great-grandmother Beverly Schuetz of Powell, WY; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother Ann E. Crichton.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 12:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2055 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held from 5-7 pm, Friday, September 2, 2022 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, and Saturday one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Donations can be made in Garrett’s name to charities for childhood illnesses, domestic violence, and cancer research/treatments. There will also be a Go Fund Me set up for those wishing to help with family expenses.

