Garry Casteel (January 8, 1952 – December 20, 2021)

Garry Casteel

Garry Casteel, 69, passed away following a two-year battle with cancer on Monday, December 20, 2021 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a long-time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and a former resident of Colorado.

He was born January 8, 1952 in Saint Joseph, Missouri; the son of Henry Casteel and Wanda Corrine Keith.

Mr. Casteel attended schools in Dumas, Texas and obtained his GED.

He worked for O’Reilly Auto Parts as a Sales Person for the past five years until ill health forced his retirement in 2020.

Mr. Casteel enjoyed watching television; watching movies and being a homebody.

Survivors include his two daughters; Michelle Laine of Superior, Colorado; Tracy Casteel of Denver, Colorado; one sister, Gail Harryman and husband Jeff of Rock Springs, Wyoming; several grandchildren, and one nephew, Carlo Harryman.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place; there will be no services at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com