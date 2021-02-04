Gary Lee Collins II (February 25, 1982 – February 1, 2021)

Gary Lee Collins II, 38, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at The University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah following a 23-year battle with Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis. He was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Mr. Collins was born February 25, 1982 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Gary Lee Collins Sr. and Pearl Arguello. He was very close with his mother, Pearl; they spoke daily and he loved going over to her house for dinner-especially when she was making homemade tortillas.

He attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 2000 graduate of Green River High School. Gary also attended Western Wyoming Community College. Gary was talented in graphic design; he designed several websites for local businesses. If you ever had a tech question, Gary was your guy.

Gary married the love of his life, Bonnie Blalock, on July 16, 2016 in Laramie, Wyoming. It was love at first sight; they were soul mates, best friends, and partners in all aspects of life. Although their love story was cut short, it was full of love, friendship, and adventure.

Mr. Collins was an Owner/Operator of SweetwaterNOW for the last eight years. He created a prosperous business and SweetwaterNOW is the result of Gary’s creativity, ambition, and entrepreneurial vision.

Gary loved Sweetwater County and the people that live here. He poured his heart into his community, serving on numerous boards and actively participating in community projects and activities. To name a few, he served on boards including Kari’s Access Awards, Boys and Girls Club, Young and Professional (YAP), Fishing for the Fight, Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation, Sweetwater County Planning and Zoning Committee, Blues and Brews, International Days, and Wyoming Services for Independent Living. He was a volunteer coach for boy’s traveling basketball as well as T-Ball. He was an avid volunteer and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Gary loved the great state of Wyoming and all outdoor recreation including shooting, camping and fishing. His passion in life was fly fishing. He traveled the globe looking for his next big catch and enjoyed sharing his love for the sport with others. Gary was a musician; he had a talent for guitar, singing and piano. You could often find him at home strumming on a guitar and singing an old country song, or whatever Bonnie would request.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Collins of Rock Springs, Wyoming; mother, Pearl Arguello-Moon and husband Bryan of Rock Springs; father, Gary Lee Collins Sr. of Kentucky; mother-in-law, Becky Dellenback of Payson, AZ; father-in-law, Ben Blalock of Laramie, WY; two sisters, Careea Car and husband Greg of Rock Springs; Angela Collins of Utah; one sister-in-law, Courtney Wagner of Denver, CO; two nephews, Archer Carr; D’Khan Carr; one niece, Tiara Collins; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Gary Collins was a legend; he was larger than life and there will never be anyone else as generous, kind, loving, or brilliant. His memory will live on through those that loved him, the lives he touched, and the legacy that he leaves behind.

Funeral Services are pending.

The family respectfully requests donations in Gary’s memory be made to Kari’s Access Awards, P.O. Box 1089, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82902.

