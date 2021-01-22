Gary Martin Bakkala (April 22, 1953 – January 19, 2021)

Gary Martin Bakkala, 67, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming.

He was born on April 22, 1953 in Los Angeles, California, the son of Raymond Bakkala and Betty Nolan.

Gary was a pressman for the Green River Star and the Rocket Miner for over 35 years until his retirement in 2019.

He married Julie Underwood in Las Vegas, Nevada, they later divorced.

Gary loved to spend his time with family, fishing, watching sports, and listening to music. He was recognized as “the encyclopedia of music” by those who knew him.

Survivors include his son Patrick Bakkala Sr. of Casper, WY; brother Ronnie Perferelli of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren Patrick Bakkala Jr., and Samuel Maximus Bakkala.

He was preceded in death by his father Raymond Bakkala, mother Betty Armijo, and brother Alan Bakkala.

Cremation will take place and services will be held in Big Sandy, Wyoming on June 24th, 2021.

