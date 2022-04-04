Gary Scheneman (April 11, 1987 – April 3, 2022)

Gary Scheneman

Gary Scheneman, 34, passed away Thursday, April 3, 2022 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was a life-long resident of Green River, Wyoming.

Gary was born April 11, 1987 in Evanston, Wyoming; the son of Jeff Scheneman and Laura Reyes.

He attended schools in Green River, Wyoming, and obtained his General Education Degree.

Gary worked for Sunroc Concrete for 15 years as a Miner.

He loved spending time with his family and friends. Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, music, and the great outdoors.

Survivors include his father, Jeff Scheneman of Green River, Wyoming, one brother Josh Scheneman and wife Ceiann of Rock Springs, Wyoming, several aunts; uncles; cousins and one nephew, Krue Scheneman of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Laura Scheneman; paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

