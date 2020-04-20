George Erven Buckendorf (October 8, 1955 – April 17, 2020)

George Erven Buckendorf, 64, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Mr. Buckendorf was born on October 8, 1955 in Laramie, Wyoming; the son of Erven Ewon Buckendorf and Goldie Myrtle Wohlford.

He attended schools in Wyoming and was a 1974 graduate of Farson-Eden High School.

Mr. Buckendorf married Cindy F. McMurry on June 17, 1974 in Kemmerer, Wyoming.

He worked as a butcher and in the oilfield for years. He was part owner of the Eden Saloon Inc. for 29 years and is the current owner of Frank’s Construction Company Inc. with his wife, Cindy.

Mr. Buckendorf was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the outdoors and family. George enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren how to fish, hunt and survive. Mr. Buckendorf loved coyote hunting from the plane with his friend Alan Stout. George was a HUGE supporter of President Donald Trump.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy Buckendorf of Eden, Wyoming; mother, Goldie M. Buckendorf of Green River, Wyoming; one son, Roland J. Buckendorf and wife Darcy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three daughters, Dusty D. Carlisle and husband Monty of Rock Springs; Tessie J. Swenson and husband T.J. of Casper, Wyoming; Kami Buckendorf of Eden, Wyoming; two brothers, Marvin Buckendorf of Green River; Erven Buckendorf of Green River; one sister, Ruthie Buckendorf of Green River; eight grandchildren, Skyler Buckendorf; Breydan Burton; Kierstan Forbes; Lexi Swenson; Karissa Buckendorf; Zana Buckendorf; Zayle Buckendorf; Bailey Walsh; two great-grandchildren, Kyran Burton; Caelum Burton; as well as several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jiggs Buckendorf; and one nephew in infancy, Austin Jiggs Buckendorf.

Cremation will take place.

