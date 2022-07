George Nomis, 83, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at his home in Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Nomis died following a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and Internment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.