George Spence (July 2, 1937 – May 13, 2022)

George Spence

George Spence, 84, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at his home in Reliance, Wyoming.

He was born on July 2, 1937 in Rock Springs, WY, the son of Alex Robertson Spence and Cecelia Krek.

George graduated from the Reliance High School with the class of 1955 before enlisting in the Navy.

He married Mittie Anne Bush in Elko, Nevada on March 22, 1981.

George worked for OCI, Spence Construction and Black Butte Coal until his retirement in 2002.

He enjoyed spending his time golfing, bowling, and fishing.

Survivors include his wife Mittie Spence of Reliance, WY; sons Hulon Moore and wife Lenna of Rock Springs, WY, Christopher Spence and wife Gail of Virgina; grandchildren George Moore and wife Nicole, Senica Moore, Danielle Shumauker and husband Daniel, Tara Moore, April Arellano, JC Bolton and wife Chantell, all of Rock Springs, Kristy Kein of Michigan; several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alex and Cecelia Spence, brothers Alex and Jim Spence, and daughter Christina Spence.

Cremation will take place and private family services will be held at a later date.