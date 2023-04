George Thomas Fabian, 80, passed away peacefully after a brief stay at the Mission at Castlerock and a seven-year battle with Lewy Bodies Dementia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Rosary will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the church.