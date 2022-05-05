Georgina Orel Hysell (May 25, 1932 – May 2, 2022)

Georgina Orel Hysell

Georgina Orel Hysell, 89, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming 88 years and a former resident of Robertson, Wyoming.

She was born May 25, 1932 in Robertson, Wyoming; the daughter of Frank Hysell and Ida Graham.

Ms.. Hysell attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Ms. Hysell enjoyed spending time with family; reading; baking; dancing; camping and being outdoors.

Survivors include her daughter, Ida Claudine Bucho of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three sisters, Vella Fryberger of Mesquite, Nevada; Irene Sharp of Thermopolis, Wyoming, Merle Lumsden of Saratoga Springs, Utah; three grandchildren, Laurie Acker; Teryn Myers, William “Billy” Houghton; one great-grandson, Stephen Myers and wife Courtney; one great-grandchild, Luna Myers; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one son, Michael Bucho; two nephews, Robert Pulley; Ronald Lumsden; one niece Charla Fryberger Gutierrez.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Georgina’s name to the National Kidney Foundation of Utah and Idaho, 3707 N Canyon Road #1D, Provo, Utah 84604.

Private family services will be conducted.