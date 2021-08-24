Gerald Buckley Brown Sr. (October 7, 1940 – August 22, 2021)

Gerald Buckley Brown Sr., 80, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

Mr. Brown was born October 7, 1940 in Rock Spring, Wyoming; the son of Avery Floyd Brown and Lolita Overy.

He attended schools in Missouri and was a 1957 graduate of Summersville High School.

Gerald married Mabel Maxine Brooks on November 13, 1958 in Saint Louis, Missouri, and she preceded him in death on November 22, 2019 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Brown worked for Bridger Coal for 25 years until his retirement in 1998 as a Heavy Equipment Operator.

Gerald was a man amongst men; a devoted husband and father who enjoyed life to the fullest, whether it was rocking out with his band in his younger days, kicking up dust on the racetrack or shredding snowy mountains on his snow machine. He was an avid horseman and dog lover who shared his life with a few good horses and his trusty dog, Buddy. Gerald was an outdoorsman that could teach you a thing or two about hunting or fishing and above all a man that was a fine example to anyone who was blessed enough to have him in their life. He is cherished and loved by many, and his legacy lives on through the family he loved so dearly.

Survivors include three daughters, Terrie Doak and husband Tim of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Debbie O’Neal and husband David of Kingman, Arizona; Janet Cunningham and husband Tom of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister-in-law Lori Brown of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, Bill Brown of Rock Springs; Steven O’Brien of Rock Springs; three sisters, Sally Williamson of Metford, Oregon; Joyce Kopp of Rock Springs; Kelly Fantin of Rock Springs; seven grandchildren, David Doak and wife Katie; Trey Doak and wife Emily; Shannon Shaw and husband Brad; Buck Brown and wife Bonnie; Jenny Reed and husband Stevven; Julie Cunningham; T.J. Cunningham and wife Annie; 14 great-grandchildren, Howie; Zane; Sophia; Elizabeth; Jasmine; Isaac; Josiah; Luke; Evie; Jade; Jason; J.C.; Paxton; Jackson; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by, his parents; wife; two sisters; two brothers, and one son, Gerald Brown Jr.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:30 P.M. Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Victory Christian Fellowship, 591 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com