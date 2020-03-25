Gerald E. Bucho (October 23, 2937 – March 22, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 24, 2020) — Gerald E. Bucho, 82, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on October 23, 1937, the son of John Bucho Sr. and Rena Bertagnolli Bucho.

Mr. Bucho attended school in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a graduate of the Rock Springs High School with the class of 1956.

He married Helen Hartt in Rock Springs, Wyoming on September 1, 1962.

Mr. Bucho was a United States Navy Veteran who served from July 8, 1956, until July 8, 1960, and received his Honorable Discharge. He served during the Vietnam Era.

He was employed by Stauffer Chemical, Rhone-Poulenc and later OCI. He worked there for 37 years and retired as Warehouse Tool-Man in 1999.

Mr. Bucho was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

His interests included spending time with family, hunting, fishing, gardening and going to their cabin in the Hoback Ranches.

Survivors include his wife Helen Bucho of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Tammy Walker and husband Ron and Laurie Heikes and husband Korey all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Norma Jean Donald and husband Jim of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, Eddie Bucho and Richard Bucho; three grandchildren, Jared Walker and wife Annie and Ryan Heikes and Koryn Heikes, several cousins, nieces, nephews and four grand dogs, Murphy Oakley, Cooper and Beau.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, John Bucho, Bill Bucho and Bob Bucho; and one sister, Flora Harakopis.

The family respectfully requests donations in Gerald’s memory be made to Loaves and Fishes, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Please ensure envelopes, as well as checks, are addressed to Loaves and Fishes with care to Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.