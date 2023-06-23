Gerald “Frank” Ruiz (December 8, 1935 – June 21, 2023)

Gerald “Frank” Ruiz, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Mission at Castle Rock. Mr. Ruiz died following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place; a Rosary will be recited at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the church. Military Honors, Graveside Services, and Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.