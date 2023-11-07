Gerald (Jerry) F. Putnam (June 30, 1953 – November 1, 2023)

Gerald (Jerry) F. Putnam, 70, passed away November 1, 2023, at the University of Utah hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was born on June 30, 1953, in Saginaw, Michigan, the son of Elwood and Ora (Drake) Putnam; he was the 8th child of 9 kids born to Elwood and Ora.

Gerald graduated from Midland High School with the class of 1972 before attending Hobart Institute of Welding Technology in Ohio. He also attended American Trucking School and earned his CDL.

He worked for Wilson Machine Company for 23 years until it was sold out and then he worked at Frankenmuth Welding & Fabricating Inc. in Michigan before moving to Wyoming in 1998. He had hunted in Wyoming for many years and finally got a job in Rock Springs working at the Bridger Coal Company as a surface maintenance welder. He held that position until his retirement in June of 2013.

Gerald married Jean L. Morford in Saginaw, Michigan on August 9, 1975, in the St. Stephen’s Catholic Church where they were both devout members.

He loved spending his free time outdoors, whether he was out hunting and fishing or simply gardening in his yard. As a child, he worked for local farmers hoeing beans and driving farm equipment which he really enjoyed. Gerald was a devoted husband and father and there was nothing in the world he wouldn’t do for his family. His love and humor will be deeply missed, even by his cherished grand dogs. He was always willing to give a helping hand when someone was in need.

Survivors include his wife, Jean L. Putnam of Rock Springs, Wyoming; and daughter Kristine Rose and husband Eric also of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Cremation has taken place and private services will be held for the family.

