Gerald “Jerry” William Miller (April 7, 1968 – April 25, 2022)

Gerald “Jerry” William Miller

Gerald “Jerry” William Miller, 54, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at the University of Utah following a sudden illness. His wife and children were by his side.

Jerry was born in Sonora California on April 7, 1968. He spent time living in California, Colorado, and Utah before settling in Green River.

Jerry attended college at Mesa State University in Grand Junction Colorado. Jerry loved all things sports, especially football. He loved watching the USC Trojans, LA Rams, LA Lakers and the LA Dodgers but his absolute favorite athletes were his children. Jerry knew how much it meant to his wife and children for someone to be at every event they were in, and he made sure to make that happen for them, even if it meant he was unable to attend. Nothing would light Jerry up more than talking about his children and sharing pictures and videos of them. He was extremely proud of them and there isn’t anything he wouldn’t have done to make their dreams come true. He passed his love of sports on to them.

Jerry worked for Lewis and Lewis in the late 90’s until 2002 when he became a deputy sheriff for Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years and then returned to Kilgore – Lewis and Lewis as their Asphalt Superintendent until his death. Jerry didn’t have many living relatives but the relationships he built with his co-workers were everlasting and meant the world to him. John and Mary Arnoldi meant a great deal to him, and he viewed them as family.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 26 years, Wendy Miller, four children, Kyer Miller, Bracken Miller, Tayen Miller and Tasyn Miller of Green River. Jerry had one Stepson Gage Perrine and partner Emily Murphy of Denver, Colorado, and his in-laws Larry and Pennie Byrd of Green River. Jerry was proceeded in death by his parents John and Mary Miller, his brothers John Miller and Jacob Miller.

Funeral services will be Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Hampton Inn in Green River Wyoming. A memorial fund has been set up at Trona Valley FCU for his children.