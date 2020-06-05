Gerald “Lefty” D. Tremelling (September 20, 1929 – June 2, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 5, 2020) — Gerald “Lefty” D. Tremelling, 90, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by family. He was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Lefty was born on September 20, 1929, in Cumberland, Wyoming, the son of Thomas H. Tremelling and Mary McWilliam.

He attended schools in Superior Wyoming.

Lefty married Vienna Lilian Maki on August 29, 1953, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953, during the Korean War.

Lefty worked as a foreman for several construction companies over the years until his retirement in 1991.

He was a member of American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 and Emmanuel Baptist Church. He was very involved in his church.

Lefty was an avid Wyoming Cowboy fan. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and most importantly spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Vienna Tremelling of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three sons, Douglas Tremelling and wife Helen of Rock Springs, David Tremelling of Bedford, Wyoming, Glenn Tremelling and companion Sandy Knezovich of Rock Springs; one sister, Marylou Subic and husband Frank of Rock Springs; two grandchildren, Glenn Alan Tremelling and companion Courtney Garris; Ashley Salah and companion Robert Cordova; one great-grandchild, Kai Tremelling; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, eight sisters, two brothers, and daughter-in-law, Phyllis Tremelling.

A viewing will be conducted from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors and Interment will be conducted at 11:30 a.m., Monday, June 8, 2020, at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family of Gerald “Lefty” Tremelling respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church Building Fund, 3309 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, or Hospice of Sweetwater County333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

