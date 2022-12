Gerald Lorenzo Smith, 94, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 West 4th North, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. at the Evanston City Cemetery, 526 County Road, Evanston, Wyoming.