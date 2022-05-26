Gerald Ray Springsguth (February 26, 1945 – April 25, 2022)

Gerald Ray Springsguth

Gerald Ray Springsguth, 77, passed away on Monday, April 25, in Rawlins, Wyoming.

Gerald Ray Springsguth, known as Jerry, was born on February 26, 1945 in Manitou Springs, CO, to parents Raymond and Zelma Springsguth.

In Jerrys teenage years into his early twenties, he worked at a tree and plant nursery, harvesting trees, and landscaping yards. From there he worked at ranching. At age 28 he moved to Rock Springs, WY and went to work at the startup of Bridger Coal as the #11 employee to be hired. At 29 he went into their 4 year electrical apprentice program for Industrial Mine Maintenance Jerry also worked in Gillette, WY, at Black Butte, Jacob Ranch, and Buckskin and Caballo mine startups, all coal mines. In the 80’s he went back to Colorado Springs starting his own business.

He returned to Rock Springs, WY in 1985 working for Eickhoff a Company out of Germany as a field engineer supporting the startup of the Longwall an underground mining machine at FMC a Trona Mine.

In 1992 he met and married Diana Christensen, they spent 30 years together. Jerry loved his five new brothers, Rod, Allan, Ronnie, Johnny, And Joey Christensen and new sister Jan Richmond. He loved going to the huge family reunions at the Christensen’s Grandparents home east of Cheyenne. Jerry had Three sons by a previous marriage, Cody Ray, Shawn David, and Troy who is now deceased. He also had three nephews he was very close to, Lee, Toby and Brian Gann. They moved to Spring Creek, NV, in 1996 where he would retire from working at Cortez Gold Mine. Jerry and his wife retired in 2004 in Hanna, WY, where they enjoyed many years together.

There will be a celebration of Jerry’s life on June 18, 2022 at 1:00pm at the Catholic Church in Hanna, WY. Contact Jan Richmond at 1-307-679-1845 for information to attend.

