Gladys Lorene Jackson (August 2, 1926 – December 18, 2021)

Gladys Lorene Jackson

Gladys Lorene Jackson, 95, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died following a week-long illness. Mrs. Jackson was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming since 1954 and a former resident of Rosiclare, Illinois.

She was born August 2, 1926 in Elizabeth Town, Illinois; the daughter of Arthur Hurford and Hattie Emma Volkert.

Mrs. Jackson attended schools in Rosiclare and Sycamore County School. She was a 1945 graduate of Rosiclare High School.

She married Jay Dee Jackson on September 8, 1946 in Morganfield, Kentucky. He preceded her in death in 1990.

Mrs. Jackson was a member of The Church of Christ.

She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Jackson enjoyed working in her yard, feeding the birds, and knowing she was the UNO Champion.

Survivors include two sons, Roy A. Jackson and wife Sue of Rock Springs, Wyoming; David C. Jackson and wife Terry of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters, Edith Pauline Winters of Point Comfort, Texas; Barbara Sue Yates of Pensacola, Florida; five grandchildren, Todd Jackson and wife Emily; Bryan Jackson and wife Katie; Cassandra Werkele and husband Kacey; Sheena Whipp and husband Zeb; Rosanna George and husband Marty; nine great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Jackson; Annabelle Jackson; Mason Werkele; Makayla Werkele; Addison Gantz; Raith Whipp; Weston Whipp; Mady George; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jay Dee Jackson; one brother, Freeman Hurford; one daughter, Brenda Mullins.

Private family services will be conducted.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Gladys’ name to The Food Bank, 90 Center Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Rock Springs Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

