Glenn Alan Starkey, 72, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.