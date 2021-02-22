Glenn E. Hansen (August 9, 1963 – February 20, 2021)

Glenn E. Hansen passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 20, 2021 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was 57 years of age at the time of his passing.

Glen was born August 9, 1963 to the son of Raymond Hansen and Michela Murphy Hansen. He grew up in the mountains of Colorado in the front range areas of Estes Park and Lyons, Colorado.

He married Patty Bryan and they had two sons, Joseph Hansen and Justin Hansen. They subsequently separated and divorced with Glenn settling in Rock Springs and Patty in El Dorado, Kansas.

Glenn later found the love of his life and married Teresa Colley in Rock Springs, increasing their family with her children Nicole Colley and Michael Colley.

Glenn was one of the hardest working and most talented person you would ever know. He was employed at an early age as a hod carrier, and later as a brick mason, carpenter, equipment operator, commercial truck driver and landlord. He worked timeless hours supporting his family. Glenn loved the mountains of Colorado and Wyoming. He especially loved hunting and fishing in the Pinedale area with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him and spent those times with him in the great outdoors.

Glenn is survived by his wife Teresa and sons Joseph Hansen, Justin Hansen and Michael (Tracie) Colley. He is also survived by his sisters Laura (Tom) Faatz, Leah (Melvin) Harker, his step-dad Jack (Vicki) Vreeland and many grandchildren.

Glenn was preceded in death by his father Raymond Hansen and his mother Michela Vreeland as well as his daughter Nicole Colley.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held at a later time this summer in the mountains that Glenn loved.

