Glenn Montague “Monty” Boyce, 61, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs. Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Bunning Park, J Street & Evans Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.