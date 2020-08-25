Gregory Allen Rumler “Rummy” (February 5, 1957 – August 21, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 25, 2020) — Gregory Allen Rumler “Rummy”, 63, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on February 5, 1957, the son of Peggy Ann Perry.

Rummy attended schools in Table Grove Illinois and he graduated from VIT High School.

He was self-employed as a welder for 40 years and owned a pawnshop for 20 years.

Rummy was a member of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church.

He loved his daughter and granddaughters very much and lived to make others happy. Rummy had a great sense of humor and he enjoyed spending his free time going to garage sales. He will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his girlfriend, Tammy Adams of Vernal, Utah; daughter, Marcy Rumler Sparks of Rock Springs, Wyoming; brother, Mike Rumler and wife Marla of Ipava, Illinois; grandchildren, Hannah and Kiah Sparks; niece, Marissa Rumler; and nephew, Matthew Rumler.

He was preceded in death by his mother Peggy, and sister, Lean.

Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will take place at 1 p.m., Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church, 125 Firestone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

